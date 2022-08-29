Coupa Software (COUP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $72.00.

8/22/2022 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

8/22/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coupa Software Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

