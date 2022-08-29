Maxim Group Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $42.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.