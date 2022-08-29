Analyzing GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and GTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.71 -$137.12 million N/A N/A GTX $590,000.00 1.98 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of GTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% GTX -248.04% N/A -272.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than GTX.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats GTX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GTX

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. Its products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; Protective Medical devices and supplies, such as masks, sanitizers, face shields, UV wands, and various equipment, as well as antibody and antigen rapid test kits and hearing assisted technologies; and VeriTap, an near field communications (NFC) tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. The company also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with internet access. In addition, it offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or other wireless devices; and other applications. The company serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp. has collaboration with TulsaLabs. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

