Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMICY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

