Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

