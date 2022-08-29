NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342 ($4.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.03) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19). The company has a market capitalization of £26.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,045.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

