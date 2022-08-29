Reviewing Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 14.67% 29.21% 16.60%

Risk and Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Second Street Capital and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given LGI Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and LGI Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes $3.05 billion 0.74 $429.64 million $17.03 5.67

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 101 communities. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

