Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.59 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.13.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

