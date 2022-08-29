Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$8.60

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

Several brokerages have commented on ECN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.88 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.08.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

