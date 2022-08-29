Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the July 31st total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Fabege AB (publ) Trading Down 0.0 %

FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBGGF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.