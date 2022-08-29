Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 74.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $40.85 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

