Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 71.4%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

