Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 71.4%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
