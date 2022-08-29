Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clearfield Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $130.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,518.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,781,929. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

