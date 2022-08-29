Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 72.5% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.