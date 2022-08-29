Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the July 31st total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,524,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after buying an additional 1,492,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

