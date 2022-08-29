Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Grows By 69.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.2451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

