Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.