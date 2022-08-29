Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,686.82

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,665.50 ($44.29).

Several research firms have issued reports on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,111 ($25.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,068.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,668.72. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

