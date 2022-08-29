Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Futu by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

