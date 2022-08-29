Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

