Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $360.82

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Rentals Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $306.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

