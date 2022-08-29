Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.