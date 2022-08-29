DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.40 ($5.93).

Several analysts recently commented on SMDS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,282.75). In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,282.75). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($71,532.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

