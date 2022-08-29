Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target at $1,360.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,360.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

