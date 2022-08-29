Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.84. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 1.56 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.