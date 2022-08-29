Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.84. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 1.56 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
