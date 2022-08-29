STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

