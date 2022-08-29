Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

Several analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Sonova Stock Down 4.3 %

SONVY stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Dividend Announcement

Sonova Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

