PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

