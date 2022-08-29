Head to Head Review: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.69 -$78.18 million ($0.68) -12.34

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 0 9 0 3.00

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -25.63% -17.47% -9.63%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.