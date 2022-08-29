Head-To-Head Review: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxed and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Boxed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxed currently has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 276.81%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.47 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.81 $4.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boxed and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -45.65% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hour Loop beats Boxed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.