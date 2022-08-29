Holley (HLLY) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Holley to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2098 2878 33 2.47

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 67.96%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holley and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 100.33 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.08

Holley’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Holley beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

