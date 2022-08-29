Analyzing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 17.65% 3.85% 1.80% Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 0 0 1.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.60 $53.51 million $0.42 41.26 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.41 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.75

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

