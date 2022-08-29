Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) vs. Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Analysis

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 0.10% 0.30% 0.14% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Daktronics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daktronics and Sigma Additive Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $610.97 million 0.31 $590,000.00 $0.01 427.43 Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.81 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.19

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daktronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daktronics and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides control components for video displays in live event applications; message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management; mass transit displays; and sound systems for indoor and outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers out-of-home advertising displays comprising digital billboards and street furniture displays; DataTime product line that consists of outdoor time and temperature displays; and Fuelight digit displays designed for the petroleum industry. Further, it provides ADFLOW DMS systems that include indoor networked solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses; and Venus Control Suite, Show Control, Vanguard, and others, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

