Critical Comparison: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) vs. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -60.66% -67.98% -17.08% Medicure 3.25% 4.15% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sarepta Therapeutics and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $128.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 13.96 -$418.78 million ($5.87) -19.06 Medicure $17.17 million 0.47 -$580,000.00 $0.06 13.09

Medicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicure beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. The company is also developing AMONDYS 45, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the dystrophin gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

