Critical Contrast: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) versus EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -65.62% -59.05% EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.35%. EVE has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than EVE.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats EVE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

