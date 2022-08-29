National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$84.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$64.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

