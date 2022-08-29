Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

