Truist Financial Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Affirm Stock Down 21.3 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

