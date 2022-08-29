Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WINR opened at $0.06 on Monday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $158,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplicity Esports and Gaming (WINR)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.