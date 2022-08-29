Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINR opened at $0.06 on Monday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $158,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

