Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Grows By 20.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,117,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 1,763,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,245.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. Vonovia has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $68.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

