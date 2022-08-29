Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Declines By 20.7%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $5.52 on Monday. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.
Featured Stories
