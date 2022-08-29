Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Volkswagen Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
