Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

