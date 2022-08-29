Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 22.1% in August

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.80 on Monday. WEG has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.