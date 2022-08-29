WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WUXIF opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

