Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Increases By 46.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,896.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

