Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in August

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 588.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

