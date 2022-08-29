Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.1 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
