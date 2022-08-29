Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,453.0 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Featured Articles

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

