Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,453.0 days.
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
