Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (ZLIOY)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.