Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.